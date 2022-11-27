World of Glamour Exhibition to Bring Fashion, Beauty, Food, Music to Lagos Dec 2

Fair and Fest has announced the second edition of its World of Glamour Exhibition, a melting pot of beauty and wellness targeting the feminine world, which will also serenade Nigerians with fashion, beauty, food, music in Lagos on December 2, 2022.

The global exhibition, which will showcase international and local brands in the cosmetics and beauty industry, is slated for December 2 and 3, 2022, at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The organisers, therefore, urged interested participants to register to attend, network, and enjoy all the fun for free at https://fairandfest.com/.

With the theme: ‘Discover-Create-Connect-Learn-Feel the Vibe’, the global event will pay homage to beauty and wellness for women by bringing together practitioners, experts and attendees from around the world for a slew of activities over the two days, including masterclasses, speeches, conferences, interviews, product launches, meet and greet, and fireside conversations.

Speakers for the event, including fashion and lifestyle expert, Noble Igwe; Her Network founder, Nkem Onwudiwe; HerVest CEO, Solape Akinpelu; life coach and motivational speaker, Kamlesh Jain; PrettyFaces Cosmetics in UK founder, Jen, and Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, will share groundbreaking thoughts and ideas on health, wealth, work, fashion, and motivation for the woman.

Other speakers include motivational speaker, Ayo Igwe; Dr. Veronica Oguike of the Phoenix Derma Aesthetics and Laser Clinic; Dr. Ishani Ratan of the Exclusive Smile Dental Clinic; Hala Hachem, Founder, Livin Well Lagos; Dr. Femi Ogunremi, managing director, Monitor Healthcare Limited; and Adeola Kingsley-James, CEO, Owning My Greatness Limited.

The Convener of the World of Glamour Exhibition and Founder of Fair and Fest, Dima H. Ghraizi, said: “WGE was birthed out of the desire to care completely for the ‘woman’. This is why from inception, we designed the event in a way that provides maximum all-round education to empower women for exploits in today’s society.

“That is the tradition we are set to continue. It is a well-rounded event in the real sense of the word, giving equal focus to caring for the body and mind as well as providing the guidance women need to become stronger, more productive, attractive and confident members of the society.”

Earlier, the World of Glamour Exhibition announced its NFT/Art competition, where participants will create an NFT of famous lifestyle influencer, Alex Unusual. The top three finalists will receive mouthwatering prizes and have the opportunity to sell their NFT on one of Nigeria’s leading NFT marketplaces.