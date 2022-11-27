TotalEnergies Housing  Unveils Louisville Smart Housing Development at Eko Atlantic

TotalEnergies Staff Housing Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd (TEHC), is set to unveil Louisville, a future-focused housing development located at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Louisville is a mixed-use development comprising 300 residential homes spread between two towers. Louisville has a world-class sporting centre, retail outlets, and other facilities. The development is being built by ITB Nigeria Limited, a leading Construction Company in Nigeria specializing in the design and building of high-rise buildings with several buildings on the Lagos skyline. Louisville is designed to employ modern technology to achieve smart living and lofty standards in energy efficiency and environmental conservation in the living and consumption of utilities.

“Louisville is a testament to the continuous commitment of TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited and TEHC to a more sustainable and innovation-driven future. It is modern and enduring in design, smart and green in its DNA, offering a lifestyle of elegance in a wide array of living spaces, entertainment, recreation, sporting, and shopping options to choose from,” said Louis Ogbeifun, the President of TEHC.

“We promise far more than a home. We offer you a future with unparalleled value for money in investment and living; enabled by the best financing products and rare flexibility in payment plans,” Ogbeifun added.

Sustainable Housing Development is a key component of The United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As the impact of major threats such as pollution and climate change increases, there is an increased focus on smart, sustainable housing as the living habitat of the future. Ultra-modern housing developments like Louisville indicate growing efforts by Lagos developers to create greener, more eco-friendly living environments in the densely populated city.

According to the General Secretary of TEHC – Daniel Ekpenyong, the property has a 10,000m2 to 12,000m2 retail area for commercial and recreational with multilevel car parking for both residential and commercial use. There is also a dedicated facility management company responsible for the management of the development.

“In line with our objective of providing smart and future-focused living spaces, the Louisville Apartments are equipped with smartness and automation whilst water, power and waste systems are centralized. Louisville’s location is also strategic, sitting at the heart of the iconic Eko Atlantic City,” he added.

Tolu Moyan, CEO, Ashirri- Louisville’s Brand & Marketing Consultants, concluded by saying; “When Louisville is unveiled to the public, it will be clear that TEHC has gone through a thorough & detailed process of assembling an unmatched constellation of the best minds in the industry to produce what is truly the “Crown of Eko Atlantic”