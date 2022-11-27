Premium Beer Brand Guinness, Emerges Winner Of The Advan Experiential Marketing Campaign

Nigeria’s favorite beer brand, Guinness, has emerged winner of the Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year at the 2022 edition of the ADVAN African Awards for Marketing Excellence. The brand also won more plaudits in the Campaign of the Year & Legacy Brand of the Year Categories placing 2nd and 3rd respectively rounding out an impressive showing for its Black Shines Brightest campaign.

Themed ‘Marketing as a Tool for Sustainable Economic Development’, the 2022 edition of the highly coveted awards sought to demonstrate the key role of marketing in achieving business goals while celebrating some of the unmissable marketing initiatives including the teams and individuals behind them.

Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mark Mugisha, said “We are filled with immense pride and even greater humility as we accept these awards. Today bears witness to the Black Shines Brightest mantra which recognizes this generation of African creatives who as individuals and as a collective have the power to change the world.

On behalf of Guinness Nigeria, I thank ADVAN the organizers of these awards as well as my team for making this dream come to life. Indeed, Black Shines Brightest!”

