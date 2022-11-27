  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Motailatu Church of God Holds Harvest Today

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

The Annual Adoption Service (Adult Harvest) of Restoration Parish, Motailatu Church of God, Akute, Ogun State holds today.

A statement by the Chairman and Chairlady of the Harvest Committee, Apostle General Godfrey Dottie and Snr. Apostolic Mother Funmilola Oretuyi, said the event, to be attended by many clerics, will start at 10am.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the church, Snr. Superintendent Gabriel F. Akinadewo (Omo Jesu II), will preside.

The church was founded on June 14, 1964 by Saint Isaiah M. Akinadewo (Omo Jesu).

