Moani Cooks Something Big for Christmas 

Afro-fusion artist Moani is currently in the studio, cooking up beats that will make the yuletide season a memorable one for his fans.

The artist who was born Ani Onyema and hails from Enugu State is known for hits such as ‘Kolala’, which video was shot by Clarence Peters; and ‘Ikwete’.

Miami’s love for music dates back to his childhood. He recalls how he used to sample the music of 2Pac Shakur, Michael Jackson, and Ra’s Kimono during his high school days.

A Higher National Diploma holder in Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), revealed that though he did not get the moral support from his late parents to pursue his music career, he still aspires to be among the top music influencers in Africa.

He revealed that he is presently working on an Extended Play (EP) of about six tracks and hopes to release two singles from it before Christmas.