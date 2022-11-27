Mbappe’s Brace Fires France into Last 16

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant second half brace to help defending champions France beat Denmark 2-1 to become the first side to reach the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 here in Doha on Saturday.

The PSG superstar, who missed a chance in first half, excited spectators at the Stadium 974 breaking the stalemate in 61st minute after a goalless first half.

After Andreas Christensen pulled off the equaliser for Denmark in 68th minute, Mbappe scored the winner four minutes before regulation time. Antoine Griezmann flicked the ball to him from the right flank.

It was Mbappe’s seventh World Cup goal and the third here in Qatar as he also scored in France’s opening 4-1defeat of Australia on Tuesday.

France now top Group D with six points followed by Australia (3 points). Denmark and Tunisia, who played out a draw, have a point each.