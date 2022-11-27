Lewandowski Scores 2,600th World Cup Goal as Poland Beat S’Arabia

Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia and Poland refocus their campaign to qualify from Group C also having Mexico and Argentina.

That goal by the Barcelona forward is the 2,600th in FIFA World Cup history. It was a perfect compensation for Lewandowski who missed a penalty in Poland’s goalless draw with Mexico in their first group match on Tuesday.

He pounced on a mistake by Abdulelah Al-Malki in the 82nd minute to double Poland’s advantage after Piotr Zielinski had given them a first-half lead.

Lewandowski has now become the oldest goal scorer for Poland in the FIFA World Cup at the age of 34 years and 97 days, surpassing Grzegorz Lato (32 years and 75 days). The win lifted Poland to the top of the group on four points, one more than the Saudis ahead of the late night fixture between Argentina and Mexico. They now only need a draw in their final game against Argentina next Wednesday to guarantee their spot in the knockouts.

After completing one of World Cups’ greatest ever shocks when they cut Argentina down to size in their opener on Tuesday, the Saudis, found Poland a tougher nut to crack at the Education City Stadium. The Green Falcons failed to convert a first-half penalty.

Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, will head into their final match against Mexico with all still to play for.

It was effectively a home match for the Saudis with their raucous fans, who had made the short journey across the border, far outnumbering their Polish counterparts.