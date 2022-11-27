Hurray! The Duchess, Mofoluwake ‘Imabong’ Edgar is 50

One day sometime in 1988, during one of those numerous IBB school closures, I was hanging around at home with my ‘Homies’ when this short dark and sweetly proportioned beautiful young girl walked past. She was in her school uniform, complete with beret and my boys said, “Jay” – that time I was not yet Duke- “that na your spec, oya move.”

I moved o and 26 years later, she is now celebrating 50 as the Duchess of Shomolu.

This has been quite a journey. A journey of pain, sorrow and immense joy and pleasure. 26 years with a mad man like me is a harrowing experience to say the least, but the woman has stayed through it all and has emerged elegant and beautiful.

I once asked my daughter Chantal if she would like to marry a man like me and the Duchess screamed NO! I look am and begin to wonder why. But then again, I no ask am make I no hear the story of my life. Anyways, she has stayed and has remained a pillar and a front liner in the struggle.

As she celebrates her 50th, I pray to the Almighty for long life, good health and continued patience as her portion in Jesus name. Well done my dearest and many more fruitful years. Happy birthday.