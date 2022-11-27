How Tems is Inspiring Nigerian Singers, Fiyhona 

As Grammy-nominated Nigerian artiste, Tems make waves globally, the positive impact of her rise continues to cascade down as capsules of inspiration to emerging artistes. One artiste who is moved by Tem’s success is talented Dubai-based female Nigerian hip hop artiste, Fiyinfoluwa Bamidele popularly known as Fiyhona.

According to Fiyhona, Tem’s success means a lot to emerging female Nigerian acts like her. She said, “her success represents strength, consistency and belief in oneself. Tems inspire me a lot. Within a short time, she gained a lot. She worked so hard, she is consistent. She didn’t become tired. Sure, it is not as easy as people see it, but the fact that she is moving forward, she’s worth it. It represents that female artist can also make it, not just male artists.”

She disclosed further, “In 2019, I listened to a music from Tems titled ‘Dangerous’. I loved her performance and voice, her lyrics were super perfect. Tems inspired me. Tems and Wizkid are my biggest influence. I love Tiwa Savage and Davido too. Burna Boy is also someone I admire.”

With ‘Say’, Fiyhona has registered her voice on the music radar. The artiste is pleased with the positives that her music is getting so far. She disclosed, “From the first day I went to the studio in September, 2020, to when I released this song, everybody I know loved the song. They appreciate my efforts and this is what keeps me going. This made me feel like I could do it. They gave me this encouragement and backup. They loved the fact that I believed in myself and tried to do what I love doing most. I always sing where I lived during my university days, people loved me and called me to sing for them.”

Fiyhona started music at the age of nine when she first joined the choir at her local parish of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). With a foundation singing gospel music in the church, Fiyhona was hooked on music. She continued singing in the choir when she gained admission to the University.

The second child in a family of seven, Fiyhona hails from Ondo State although her mother is from Osun State. She was raised in Ikorodu, one of the fast-developing suburbs in Lagos State regarded as the entertainment capital of the country. She had her primary education at Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, Ogijo and transitioned to High-class International School for her secondary school education. She then proceeded to study Educational Management at Tai Solarin University of Education.