How Dapo Abiodun is Making Awujale Proud

Where one has entrusted their confidence is where they look to for change and transformation. This is as true in politics as it is in everything else. In Ogun State and under the capable leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, this fact is progressively making sense. Even if others have something contrary to report, it is certain that the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, will only be in support of Abiodun’s good works.

Esteemed as second to the gods, traditional leaders are impartial and evenhanded in their judgments. However, much like the god whose offering plates have been smeared with redder oil than usual, the ancestral spirits are likely to do more than they ordinarily would. This is the idea behind Oba Adetona’s continued love and support for Governor Abiodun. The more the latter commits himself to the people of Ogun, and especially to those under the hand of the Awujale, the more Oba Adetona is willing to protect him from undue criticisms.

To understand why Oba Adetona feels gratified every time Abiodun is brought up, one must consider three of the most recent contributions made by Abiodun in Ogun. The first one is Abiodun’s decision to have Awujale take up the mantle of Chairman of the Ogun State Traditional Council. The second one is the construction of the Ijebu-Epe road, a project that had been abandoned by previous administrations. The third contribution by Abiodun is the most recent, and that is the renaming of the Tai-Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ajose, to Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC).

To have a prestigious institution named after him, Oba Adetona understands how much Abiodun values him to grant him such an honour. Thus, thinking about any of the three major contributions of Abiodun, the Awujale is very proud.