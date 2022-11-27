How Babajide Akeredolu Becomes the Go-to-Guy in Ondo

Say what you will about impartial governance in Nigeria’s democracy, there will always be considerations for family members. First, those considerations would be the mark for qualification and only after will merit follow. Currently, Ondo State appears to have borrowed this model, with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu letting his son, Babajide, take up the position of special adviser and Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit of the state. While Nigerians wait for the merit part to kick in, Babajide has already become the go-to guy in Ondo.

Babajide’s appointment disturbed many waters. Being the son of the incumbent governor, people complained that his position was an indication of the governor’s preferential treatment. But, in truth, this is nothing new for Governor Akeredolu. Moreover, he had the support of many lawmakers when pinning the laurel of power on his son’s chest.

The main thing is that Babajide has also inherited some of his father’s authority, even without his father meaning for him to. Instead, because people realised that he is a much softer target for appeals and persuasion, they have made a habit of running to him to request help in times of need. Consequently, Babajide has ended up as not only the DG of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit but also the bridge between the government and the people.

Babajide’s new informal position was also held by his mother, Lady Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. Back then, people complained that the First Lady had become so close to the people that she had begun to help them take up petitions to the government. But contractors were not happy going through her, even though nobody told them to do such a thing in the first place.

It is the same with Babajide. Nobody asked people to make him the go-to guy. He just became it due to his influence and ability. Much like how Governor Akeredolu reportedly bragged that he would reward his son for his hard work during the campaign for his election and nobody would be able to do anything about it, nobody can do anything about Babajide’s new informal position.