First Marina Unveils FMTSPACE Tuesday

First Marina Trust Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost non-bank financial institutions, has concluded arrangements to inaugurate FMTSPACE, its investment application.

According to a statement, FMTSPACE brings true investments to every person and corporate entity in the comfort of their homes, offices, business premises, market places or anywhere they are in the world.

“With the increasing activities of Ponzi Schemes, outright fraudulent money-doubling scams, and unsure so-called ‘investments’ in Cryptos and NFTs, FMTSPACE brings verifiable and time-tested investment opportunities to every person and corporate entity,” the statement noted.

FMTSPACE, which would be inaugurated on Tuesday, 29th November, gives its users access to invest in First Marina’s money market products, transact in its escrow service which creates trust in buyer/seller or vendor/purchaser transactions in goods and services. The app also enables users to meet their life’s goals in First Marina’s Targeted Savings Module, spread the cost of acquiring equipment and other appliances needed in production of goods and services in its lease module, and apply for and repay credit facilities.

FMTSPACE is driven and managed by First Marina Trust Limited, which has thrived in the financial market space for 33 years. First Marina is a trusted financial institution that has honed its skills in investments, financial advisory, and is an excellent financial intermediary with over three decades of experience in the financial sector.