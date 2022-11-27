Ekiti Victims Recount Ordeal, Say Captors Abduct for Survival

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti





Freed kidnap victims, who were abducted recently while traveling along Irele-Oke-Ako road, have revealed that the hostage takers told them they were into the criminal business to survive the hard-biting economic situation of the country.

The victims, comprising a school principal, two classroom teachers and a nurse, were last week held hostage by kidnappers at Irele Ekiti, a border town with Kogi State and were kept in their custody for over a week.

They disclosed this yesterday while recounting their ordeals in the hands of the gun-wielding bandits to the Chairman, Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, who paid them a visit at the hospital.

They were receiving medicare, after being let off the hook due to bodily bruises sustained during the long and tortuous night trek.

The victims, who are government’s workers, told the council chairman that their captors were non-Yoruba and majorly illiterates, who could hardly read or write.

Narrating their odyssey, the victims, who spoke under anonymity, said they were forced to trek throughout the night to neighbouring states covering over 50 kilometres inside a sprawling forest between Ekiti and Kogi.

“We trekked several kilometres. This actually created psychological trauma for us. We sustained bodily bruises, as we walked under the dark in the thick and thin forests.

“What we found so surprising was that the abductors said they were into the criminal business due to the current economic challenges that are affecting all citizens negatively.

“They said they have no mercy for anybody, that whoever they pick must pay ransom or face death.

“The state government must ensure that all our border towns in Ekiti are adequately secured. Our security networks should improve on intelligence gathering to ensure effective policing, because these criminals are living amongst us”.

Wishing the victims quick recuperation, the council boss reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the local security networks to fortify the borders and forests in Ajoni territories.

He also commended both the local and conventional security agencies involved in the rescue mission, saying their bravery helped in recovering the abducted citizens.

Ogungbemi gave assurance to the government in ensuring peace, safety and protection of all residents in the state, as part of the welfare programmes of the Biodun Oyebanji-led government.