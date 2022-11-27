  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Dimeji Bankole: Back in the Limelight

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Dimeji Bankole, the youngest Speaker of the House of Representatives in the history of Nigeria, has once again returned to the limelight. Last time, he spent only a bit of effort and a lot of money to dive into the public’s eye. This time, it is almost the reverse: almost no money at all and still a bit of effort. In fact, as things stand now, Bankole may have to remain behind, deliberately letting Nigerians remember him while he prepares to serve the country in a grander capacity than he is remembered for.

The last time Bankole was in the public’s eye was when he announced his decision to join the primary selection battles at the All Progressives Congress (APC) grounds. Bankole, like every other aspirant, had to pay N100 million to qualify for the vying process, and he did. However, he did not make it. He had to leave the stage for the eventual winner and APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as well as the runners-up. After that, Bankole disappeared again, only to appear again.

Curiously, the reason Bankole is out of his self-determined seclusion is the very reason he came out the other time: the APC presidency. However, this time, the former Speaker does not want the bag for himself but for his party. According to reports, Bankole has become one of the prized members of Tinubu’s campaign team and has been tasked with ensuring that he brings all his influence to the game board, helping his principal win, and earning some future credit for himself.

Apparently, standing tall in politics is all about positioning. It is clear that Bankole understands this assertion and will now make strong moves to ensure that it is to his advantage. Well, there’s no need to try to predict his moves. The coming days will reveal them.

