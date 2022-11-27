  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Bosso Invites 40 Players to Flying Eagles’ Camp in Abuja

Sport | 26 mins ago

Head Coach of the U20 Boys’ National Team, Isah Ladan Bosso, has called up 40 players to begin camping in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja starting from Monday, November 28 in preparation for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. The list is made up of five goalkeepers, nine defenders, 13 midfielders and 13 forwards. The players will stay at the Serob Legacy Hotel in the Wuye area of the nation’s capital.

The seven-time African champions triumphed at the WAFU B U20 Championship held in Niger Republic in the month of May and thus qualified to represent the zone at the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt 18th February – 12th March.

All four semi -finalists at the U20 AFCON will fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals holding in Indonesia.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.