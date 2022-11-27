Bagudu: Battles Aliero

Things are getting hot in Kebbi State; Kebbi Central Senatorial District, to be precise. Based on recent reports on the political ups and downs in the district, two very prominent political giants will engage themselves in the ring. The outcome of their field combat will determine who gets the final say on Kebbi Central Senatorial District and who gets to bewail their efforts in the years that follow.

The incumbent Governor of Kebbi, Abubakar Bagudu, is allegedly preparing himself to recover the senatorial power of Kebbi Central from Senator Adamu Aliero, a former governor of Kebbi and the current occupant of the Kebbi Central senatorial seat. Interestingly, considering that Bagudu is an overlord over at the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is intimated that Aliero consolidated his recent move to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) so that he can secure his position as the voice of the people from Kebbi Central at the National Assembly come 2023.

Undoubtedly, Aliero has played his cards well. Whereas Bagudu has his gubernatorial card to tender against him, Aliero has his influence. This is why it did not come as much of a surprise that a large fraction of Aliero’s loyalists, including a former APC Publicity Secretary, a former APC State Chairman, a former DG for APC’s governorship campaign in Kebbi, and other holders of prominent positions retired from the APC and defected to the PDP, waiting for Aliero.

Of course, Aliero’s activities have not doused Bagudu’s aspirations to also represent Kebbi Central at the National Assembly. Even though Bagudu once stated that he would step down for Aliero if necessary, Aliero did not submit himself to Bagudu’s generosity. Therefore, as things stand, both of them are going to be in the ring very soon. And when that happens, the person with the firmer grasp of politics will take the senatorial medal home.