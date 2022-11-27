  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, Toyin F Sanni, Adebola Williams, Jessica Sampson, Ireti Oba Okojie, Tolulope Makinwa, Others Win at 14th ELOY Awards

Nigeria | 17 hours ago


Mary Nnah

It was the day of learning and celebrating at the 14th ELOYs 2022 as the morning of the 25th of November started with the ELOY Conference on Investment and Access to Funds as Tools to Sustain Women Empowerment, where distinguished speakers gave masterclasses and panel discussions on how to be financially free.


The evening with all the glitz and glamour had winners from different sectors who were celebrated and they included: ELOY Award for Agriculture in association with TINGO – Oluwatosin Ariyo – Farm Fresh NGR
ELOY Award for Social Enterprise in association with TINGO – Tolulope Makinwa, Muazu Africa; ELOY Award for Entrepreneurship in association with TINGO – Gina Ehikodi Ojo, Geena foods and spice; Innovative Fashion Entrepreneur in association with TINGO – Sandrah Tubobereni – Tubo; Innovative Beauty Entrepreneur Onyekachi Iroha – Beauty Atelier and On-Air Personality in association with TINGO Schullz – Classic FM.


Others were TV Personality in association with TINGO – Olive Emodi – News Central TV; ELOY Award for Content Creator in association with TINGO – Chef Tolani – Diary of a Kitchen Lover; ELOY Award for Young Entrepreneur in association with Platform Capital Ore Runsewe – Arami Essentials; ELOY Award for Humanitarian (NGO) in association with Platform Capital – Kikelomo Adisa – Steer for Change mother and newborn; ELOY Award for Intimacy Coach Ireti Oba-Okojie – Talk sex with Ireti and Jessica Sampson – Intimacy Masters; Wellness Entrepreneur in association with Mamador – Damola Ladejobi – Ask Damz; ELOY Awards for Photography Ijeoma Amagwula – Ijeworks; ELOY Award for Social Media Expert in association with TINGO – Joy Akosa – Eghebi – Jacbell Media Business School; ELOY Award for Music in association with TINGO – Ayra Starr; ELOY Award for Movie/Film Maker in association with TINGO – Winifred Mena- Ajakpovi, 4-4-44; ELOY Recognition Awards chosen by the ELOY Awards Foundation; ELOY Foundation Award for Business Woman on the ELOY Sustainable Empowerment Programme – Ibinabo Moses; HE4SHE: Adebola Williams and ELOY Honourary Award For a Woman Who Invests In Women – Toyin F Sanni.


Other awards were: ELOY Recognition Award For a Woman In Real Estate – Ichechi Okonkwo; ELOY Recognition Award For Woman Who Inspires – Ife Durosinmi-Etti; and ELOY Recognition Award For Her Outstanding Role In Empowering Women- Apostle Folorunsho Alakija.
Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners at the ELOYs 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.