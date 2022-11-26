US-based Nigerian artist known as Donblaqwifi, born Sunday Gabaghi Agbede is a married man with two children. So, talking about women may be just a bit awkward and out of place. But show business is no stranger to women as women are part of the game. However, the Ondo State man shares his thoughts, asserting that women are a big part of his music.

“Yes, women really influence my music career and managing my female fans is very difficult because I am married with two kids.

Apart from women who form a major part of his fanbase, the singer agrees that his fans in general play a big role in determining the kind of song he puts out, saying they define his style of music with their reaction and feedback.

They define my style of music with their reaction to singles. If my fans don’t vibe to my song that means I need to go back and record another song. So I love to relate my song with my fans’ reactions, nature and community,” he added.

Donblaqwifi, who is greatly influenced by the music style of Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel and other Nigerian music icons not excluding 2Face and other forerunners believe Nigeria is at the top of the musical food chain.

“ In my opinion, there is no bad music and also, good music to me should be able to relate with life and what is going on around the world and I can relate to it . Nigerian music will always be at the top of music charts from now till next generation because everyone can relate and understand our music. It is a universal language and only Nigerian music has that universal feeling right now,’ he noted with pride.

Donblaqwifi catapulted himself into reckoning after releasing “Go down “, the first single from his debut studio album titled “Confirm” in 2015 .

Between 2015 and 2018 he released a number of hit singles and also released a duo album titled “Distance” with Centino Simon.

In January 2019 he released a 10-track EP “Confirm” with singles like “Tule “, “Carry body Ft Kelly hansome”, “Jeje Ft. Djeverla$t “Kenemamu”, “Ayobami” , “Summer Ft. Kentto”, “One time Ft. VavoonJ” ETC.

In 2017 he won the Best New England Artist Award. H was also nominated for Boston Mega Award twice, in 2020 and 2022

Donblaqwifi was born on September 23, 1991 and is originally from Arogbo, Ondo State, Nigeria.