Teekay Classic : I Create Timeless Music

Okobia ThankGod, popularly known a Teekay Classic, is a classical and operatic pop artiste. Teekay Classic talks to Bennett Oghifo about his brand of classical music, new singles, readiness for the next level and plans to become a global sensation

You say your brand of music is different, what is the Teekay Classic brand all about?

Yes I did. Firstly, classical music and opera are the most prestigious genres of music and they are the foundation for other genres. Secondly, it is a rare form of music and you can hardly find classical singers like others, especially in this part of the world. It is also said that this genre of music is for the elite due to its prestige and class, perhaps that’s why I’m often booked for those corporate and high profile events. Besides that, my brand is different because of the value that I offer, the kind of entertainment that I give at my shows, and the way my music is perceived by others. I have also worked hard on building a brand that is not only about the music, but also about my morals and values as a public figure. It’s the full package for me lol!

What was growing up like?

Growing up was an experience with mixed emotions and life’s lessons. I come from a family where we couldn’t afford all we wanted but we were happy, hopeful and ambitious. Though I’m the only one who chose a career in music, I have the support and prayers of my family.

You have been a performing artiste, entertaining at corporate and social events, what influenced you and why classical music?

I grew up in a choir where I was exposed to classical music. It was so beautiful to sing with a group of choristers in perfect harmony and this influenced my choice in the kind of music I listened to growing up. I wanted to become a star like some of the international classical and opera singers I watched online. I was truly inspired by the beauty in their voices and the music they made spoke to my heart in many ways. When I started performing at events, I discovered that I was often more booked by corporate organisations because they loved my kind of music and it was soothing for their events and the caliber of guests they often had in attendance. So I became intentional in building a corporate brand that would later become highly sort after at some of the most prestigious corporate and social events across Nigeria and beyond.

You have transitioned from a performing artiste to a recording artist. How did the journey begin?

I’ve been a performing artist having done several shows in the corporate and social world for about a decade now. These were the formative years for my brand as an artist and I totally enjoyed performing songs by other composers. I am now ready for the next stage of my career, which involves making original music in my own style as a classical recording artist. I believe it is time for the world to hear my music and I am ready to make my debut. I can’t wait for you to hear the music I’m making now.

You have a music project ready, and you’ll be dropping a major single soon. What has motivated you the most and what are your biggest challenges?

My dreams to create great and timeless music and to become a global music sensation bringing a positive change to the Nigerian society are parts of my motivation. I’ve been working on my debut music project for the last two years, and I believe now is the time to roll out in the Nigerian music scene and hopefully soon, the global stage. My team and I have been working tirelessly to release my debut record before the end of 2022. Our biggest challenges have been finance to be honest. Actually, this is a major challenge for most independent artists like myself. The Teekay Classic brand has been self funded all these years. It is my wish that as I make my debut, brands that can see the value in what I have built will come onboard with sponsorship and partnership opportunities. It is very common for artists to have brand endorsements and partnerships with organisations. I am very much open to this and I’m sure to offer so much value to the organizations that I get to work with locally and internationally.

Looking at the future, where will the Teekay Classic brand be in the next 5 years? Are you expecting any revolution in the classical music genre in the next 5 years?

Actually, the revolution is already happening. I’m not only doing classical music, but a fusion of that, and other genres of music. I’m basically introducing a new genre to the Nigerian music industry and this is going to be a game changer in addition to what our Afrobeat genre is doing all around the world.

In 5 years or even less, I would have established my brand globally, while making music that evokes beautiful emotions in every listener. But more importantly, in 5 years I believe that by God’s grace I would have opened the door of opportunities to many other talented singers who wish to build a career in classical music, and of course give hope to other talented singers who are afraid to pursue their dreams.

Christmas is around the corner; any plan to give your audience/fans a taste of your current single?

Absolutely, I’m releasing my debut before Christmas. I’ll be keeping my fans entertained with a few Christmas covers to celebrate the season of Christ’s birth, and I’ll be doing a few shows.