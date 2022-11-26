Symptoms of a Bad or Failing Timing Belt

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Bennett Oghifo

While you may not pay close attention to your car’s timing belt, it plays an important role in the mechanics of your vehicle. The timing belt is an internal engine component that rotates the engine’s cam and crankshaft in sync, ensuring each cylinder fires at the appropriate time. Your car’s timing belt can be found under a timing cover near the front of the engine, and since it is likely manufactured from high-quality rubber, it will need to be replaced from time to time. In this blog, we’ll look at a few common symptoms that may indicate your timing belt needs repair.

You Hear A Ticking Noise Coming From The Engine

If you hear a ticking noise coming from your car’s engine, there could be something seriously wrong with your timing belt. The timing belt in your vehicle is attached by a series of pulleys that go to the engine’s crank and cam shaft. The crankshaft powers the engine’s connecting rods, which are attached to pistons inside of the combustion chamber. The camshaft, on the other hand, operates the cylinder head valves and rocker arm assembly, which sends fuel to the combustion chamber. The expelled gases then exit through the exhaust manifold. When your car’s timing belt starts to wear out, it may produce a ticking sound inside of the motor. This could also be an indication of low oil pressure as well.

Your Car’s Engine Won’t Turn Over

When your car’s timing belt is broken or irreplaceable, your engine will not be able to ignite or turn over properly. This means when you turn the key, you may hear the starter motor engage, but since the timing belt is responsible for operating the crank and shaft, it will not fully ignite. When your timing belt is broken, you won’t be able to drive your car at all. Oftentimes, the timing belt will break while the car is in motion. This can cause serious damage to cylinder head hardware like rocker arms, push rods, or valves.

You Notice An Oil Leak Near The Motor

Another common sign that your timing belt is in bad shape is an oil leak. If you start to notice oil around your engine, your vehicle may be experiencing a leak, which often occurs from the timing belt cover. While your timing belt cover may be secured by a series of nuts and bolts, it is very likely that they can come loose over time. An oil leak may also occur when the gasket between the engine block and timing cover wears out or is cracked. This can lead to your engine overheating and a handful of other expensive repairs.

You Experience Exhaust Issues

If your car’s exhaust has been expelling far more smoke than you’re used to, it could be related to an issue with your timing belt. This can make your engine work harder than it’s supposed to in an attempt to run under duress, which can lead to costly repairs down the line. As a result of this excess work, your car will expel more exhaust than it should.

Your Revs Start Acting Up

If you’ve noticed that your RPMs (revolutions per minute) have started to act strange, it could be an indication that something is wrong with your timing belt. Whether your timing belt is missing teeth, or it has snapped completely, this can have a tremendous effect on your car’s RPM meter.

Unfortunately, sometimes there are no obvious signs that your car’s timing belt is need of repair. That’s why highly rated auto mechanics recommend replacing your timing belt every 60,000 to 100,000 miles. You can also check your owner’s manual for the manufacturer’s recommendation as well.