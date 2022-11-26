  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Organizers Announces Date of ‘Beer With Us Festival’ 

Known for the production of some of the biggest concerts in Nigeria, leading entertainment outfit,  Achievas Entertainment has announced the debut edition of a brand new raving music festival to look out for tagged ‘ Beer With Us Festival’ (#BWUFEST). 

The debut concert is scheduled for Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos with performances from rave of the moment, surprise international artist and host of remarkable DJs. 

Speaking on the coming event, Achievas  entertainment top executive, Chiori Daniel Cole disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a standard concert that the Achievas brand is associated with. 

He said’ while we keep the names of the performing artists under wrap for now; the concert is one that music lovers should anticipate as it promises to be the biggest music festival in naija’. 

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to VGC; an opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view. Tickets are available for purchase on the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox 

It is however pertinent to note that Achievas Entertainment are producers of the biggest and highest grossing concerts in Nigeria, from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live, Buju Sorry I’M Late concert amongst others.

