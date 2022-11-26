Nneka Adams Celebrates Tems on Grammy Nomination, Encourages Talents to Put in the Work

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Nneka Adams has taken to social media to celebrate Grammy award nominee, Tems for putting in the work.

According to Adams, this goes to prove that promotion comes from God and hard work, rather than cutting corners.

“If you are blessed, you don’t buy promotions. It comes naturally,” her post read on her verified Instagram account, nnekaadams.

This is Adam’s way of encouraging rookie entertainers and already established ones to put their best foot forward while aspiring to break the glass ceilings in their careers.

Tems, real name Temilade Openiyi, over the past three years, has creatively built a reputation as one of the best artistes from Nigeria.

With a fusion of talent and hard work, Tems has built a musical career many have dreamt of. Just recently, she was nominated in three categories for the Grammy awards billed for next year.

This global achievement was the reason Adams felt the need to spotlight Tems to music and movie enthusiasts, insisting that hard work pays.

Adams is a Nollywood actress and movie producer. She is known for her roles in movies including Black Men, Devil in Between and the Last Flight to Abuja amongst others.

She has a degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos. She is from Delta State, Nigeria but is currently based in Canada.