Industry Giants Reboot Classic ‘Domitilla’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Domitilla is coming! FilmTrybe, one of the co-production firms on the project announced, and is happy to partner with Filmoneng and Zeb Ejiro Productions to bring the reboot to your screens. Following the hit success of the 1996 release, Zeb Productions teamed up with industry giants – FilmOne Entertainment and FilmTrybe to produce the Domitilla reboot.

The production teams are emphatic about the upcoming flick being a reboot and not a sequel! “Domitilla: reboot” follows the story of four prostitutes who find themselves at a crossroads and must join forces in this tale of survival. A cast reveal of the four leads will be announced soon. The mention of the Nollywood classic no doubt evokes nostalgia.

Meanwhile, Showbiz has it that the lead cast in the original Domitila movie Anne Njemanze will star in the reboot. Principal photography commenced on November 4. The veteran film director Zeb Ejiro promises to take his fans and cinema buffs back to the core of filmmaking as he makes his cinema comeback. The highly successful feature film was the benchmark to fame for Nollywood stars.

Directed by Zeb Ejiro, the reboot will continue in the tradition as it hopes to breakout new stars. The 1996 blockbuster movie had Anne Njemanze, Basorge Tariah Jnr., Enebeli Elebuwa, Sandra Achums, Kate Henshaw, Maureen Ihua, Ada Ameh and a host of other stars who rose to lifelong stardom through the title and Zeb Ejiro wants to bring more of the new faces to the limelight.

Recall that FilmOne had announced the production in 2020 in collaboration with Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Visions Entertainment. In a press statement jointly released by the production companies then, Oboli was to star in a lead role in film originally unveiled as a sequel.

Speaking on the upcoming project then, FilmOne Entertainment co-founders Kene Okwuosa and Moses Babatope shared their excitement, saying “We are happy to once again, bring magic to the big screen by producing this breathtaking movie. In ‘Domitila’, we have identified an entertaining and artistic masterpiece that would appeal to different generations of film lovers; and to know we are partnering with great professionals in Zeb Ejiro and Omoni Oboli is soothing. Thus, we look forward to a phenomenal accomplishment”.