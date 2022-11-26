Buhari Mourns Gospel Musician, Sammie Okposo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the family, friends, and professional associates of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, whose demise yesterday left many in Nigeria and across the world severely shocked.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who have over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

President Buhari noted the unique platform of worship created by Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

He prayed for the repose of the musician’s soul, urging the family to find solace in his investments of love.