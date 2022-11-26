Bose Ogulu Receives ‘Manager of the Year’ in London

Tosin Clegg

Co-founder of Spaceship Collective and long-time manager of the Grammy award-winning superstar, Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, has been awarded the Manager of The Year at the Artiste and Manager Awards in London. The award was presented by her son, Burna Boy, and Sheniece Charway, artiste relations manager at YouTube Music.

Recall that in October, Chief Executive, Music Managers Forum (MMF), Annabella Coldrick while announcing selection, said, “Bose’s boundary-breaking and artiste-led approach to business has undoubtedly helped Burna Boy develop into a genuinely global talent, while Spaceship Collective and its ethos of empowerment epitomizes her positive impact on a new generation of artists.

It is an African success story, but with a major foot in the UK — and we felt it important to recognize the success of such a prominent groundbreaking manager.”

The 2022 Artiste and Manager Awards held at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on Thursday, November 17th and was organized by the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF) to celebrate creative and commercial successes across the artist and management community.