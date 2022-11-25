  • Saturday, 26th November, 2022

Yemi Alade, Suspect 95, Others to Perform at AFRIMA/CANEX WKND Concert

Life & Style | 1 day ago

Vanessa Obioha

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has partnered with CANEX WKND for a closing concert to wrap up the three-day gathering of creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives which kicks off today, November 25 at Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The closing concert will feature Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, Côte d’Ivoire’ ls artists Suspect 95, Didi B and Josey; Tanzanian Nandy, South African Nadia Nakai, Moroccan French DJ Mohgreen and American artist Julian Marley.

An initiative of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), CANEX WKND is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade, which has been a key player in developing and promoting the African creative industry.

AFRIMA and CANEX WKND aims to showcase the diversity of talent from across the continent and with an important nod to the diaspora through the concert which will be held on Sunday, November 27. 

