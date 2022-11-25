TikTok Strengthens Community Safety through #SaferTogether Initiative

TikTok also partners with local organisation, Data Science Network, to educate teachers, parents & guardians on TikTok safety features Boasting over 1 billion active users monthly, TikTok remains an entertainment platform dedicated to empowering creatives. Lauded for its innovative, diverse community and the

family-friendly culture it has espoused, another factor that has led to TikTok’s popularity has been its emphatic focus on user protection and safety.

TikTok’s tireless efforts to continuously build a safe environment for its community is a commitment taken very pensively and has resulted in the launch of the #SaferTogether campaign, which was announced at a media event hosted in Lagos on Thursday evening 24, Novemebr, 2022. This initiative is the first safety campaign for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa and aims to empower creators, parents, teachers and guardians with knowledge of TikTok’s safety

features to ensure a positive in-app experience for everyone.

Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, Public Policy & Government Relations Director at TikTok in Africa, reaffirms that user safety is TikTok’s top priority as the platform is committed to promoting a safe and welcoming app environment for its community.

“With TikTok’s increased popularity in Nigeria and the upcoming government elections, which typically have a huge online presence, this is a good time to emphasise the importance of online safety. TikTok remains dedicated to creating a safe space for Nigerian creators to thrive by offering a number of tools and controls to help manage their experience on the platform. This campaign is a promise we made and are now fulfilling, as we regularly engaged various stakeholders this year, with the goal of understanding our community’s needs for online safety. This is our way of saying to creators, parents and

guardians and wider stakeholder community that we are purposefully working with the TikTok community to establish a safe space and are committed to making it better, together.”

Mgwili-Sibanda goes on to explain: “Our in-app safety features help users manage their account, content and privacy settings including who can see, like, or comment on their videos. We regularly work with experts in online security, wellness, and digital literacy, as well as family safety experts, to help provide advice and resources for our community”.

Furthermore, as part of TikTok’s commitment to ensuring safety on the platform, the entertainment platform is delighted to announce its partnership with the Data Scientists Networ k (DSN), an organisation that was established to support and encourage an increase in safety awareness. Through this partnership, DSN will conduct in-community workshops with parents, teachers, and guardians in schools in Abuja and Lagos, educating and empowering them to

understand the digital world and how they can help young people stay safe online.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr Olubayo Adekanmbi, founder and CEO of DSN said: “The digital world is our new normal for learning, engagement, and socialisation; hence, the need to make it safer has become our shared responsibility. As practitioners in digital

education, we are very excited to promote the new safety features from TikTok and how they guarantee digital wellness and the safety of every child online”.

At TikTok, there is a centralised location for safety updates called the Safety Centre as well as the Guardian’s Guide that provides updated resources available to the community. These are resources are also available to parents and guardians. TikTok creators and users are encouraged to visit the Safety Centre to stay up-to-date on the latest TikTok safety initiatives.

In addition to this, TikTok will also be hosting a TikTok for Peace Live on Friday, 25th November to further unpack the realities of the internet and how communities can encourage online safety awareness. The session will be hosted by renowned Nigerian content creator, actor and makeup artist, Tijani Aboh Alexander (i_am_tjan), and will have Mr Lanre Olagunju, Fact-checker Editor at The Cableand, Babatope Falade-Onikoyi, Managing Partner at Onikoyi Consulting as well as Dr Olubayo Adekanmbi, Founder and CEO of DSN tackling dissecting this complex topic.