The Macallan Teams Up with ATAFO on Atelier 

Vanessa Obioha

Famed Scotch whisky, The Macallan threw its weight behind the latest fashion collection of famous Nigerian creative designer Mai Atafo. The collection tagged ‘The Atelier’ marked the return of Atafo to the runway after a three-year hiatus.

Held recently at The Podium, Lekki, Lagos, the luxurious fashion show captures design features in creative, and contemporary ways while being functional and adaptable to individual styles. Four collections of over 80 outfits were displayed by 68 models on the runway.

The Macallan partnership with ATAFO highlights the intricacy, skill, innovation, and craftsmanship that goes into developing whisky and fashion pieces.

“The Macallan is renowned as the world’s leading single malt whiskies and globally celebrated for its unique taste and style, methods and craftsmanship. For almost 200 years, The Macallan has maintained an outstanding quality and distinctive character. This legacy and reputation form the motivation for our collaboration with the highly respected Nigerian designer, Mai Atafo. The Macallan recognises Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry that is characterised by colour and beautiful expressions and this partnership is another investment in the exceptional talents within the industry,” said Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, Edrington, Abayomi Ajao.

Much like The Macallan, ATAFO has showcased a history of excellence, innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship – values that the single malt whisky considers a priority in any partnership.

“The Atelier is a statement of passion, grit, and growth. I got into fashion out of a love of clothes, and now that love has evolved into a desire to create an experience people can wear and live,” said Atafo.

Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ric Hassani, Uti Nwachukwu, Sharon Ooja, Mimi Onalaja, and Ini Dima-Okojie were some of the stars who attended the fashion show.