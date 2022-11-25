SBI Media Workshop Adopts Virtual Registration Portal For 2022



Mary Nnah



SBI Media Workshop, the yearly training of young media professionals, founded by SBI Media CEO, Rotimi Bankole, has stated that more registrations are now allowed on its digital portal for the December 3rd event.



According to the organisers, just like the previous editions, the programme is open to Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 to attend in person and virtually. However, registration is required through the SBI Media Workshop website.



Bankole stated that the updated portal would bring an improved level of access and engagement while simplifying the process of securing participation slots for interested applications who be coming from various parts of Nigeria.



The organisers have also unveiled the theme for this year to be “Media in the Blockchain Era,” and noted that they plan to become the premier training and empowerment program for young media entrepreneurs in Nigeria.



“We aim to anticipate trends and continue to optimize our workshop model to continue to educate, support, enrich and illuminate the path of young media professionals on their journey. This is why we have designed a truly immersive experience for our third edition as we venture into the world of blockchain technology, and to do this against the backdrop of a progressively changing industry, as well as the setbacks besetting the average Nigerian youth,” said Bankole.



The venue for this edition is the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja and the facilitators announced include Opeyemi Awoyemi, founder of Jobberman and Whogohost; and Fisayo Fosudo, tech content creator and media businessman. Bankole said other thought leaders and senior business executives would be making up the list of speakers.



Preceding editions of the SBI Media Workshop featured professionals at the very top of their industries. For its 2021 edition themed “Tap into the Video Evolution”, participants got a chance to learn from renowned Nigerian Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, who shared insights into the world of film production and monetisation.



Speaking further on the new portal launched for registrations, the organisers said that it would provide a way for participants to receive more information and resource materials after the workshop.



“Through the portal, we can build a database that enables us to stay in touch with all participants and enthusiasts. We can follow up and provide additional support, especially for those who win prizes, build teams and forge beneficial relationships through the workshop,” said Bankole.



He also added that another reason SBI Media Workshop is one of a kind is the prizes presented. “They are a sort of grant that we represent to the participants. It is our way of showing commitment to the ideas shared at the training and can generate marketable ideas in the course of the programme,” he said.



In 2020, SBI Media Workshop presented cash prizes and in 2021, the winners went home with media production tools valued at N2 million. For the year 2022, the organisers have revealed that N2 Million worth of BNB, a digital coin, will be shared among the most creative participants at the workshop.