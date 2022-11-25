  • Saturday, 26th November, 2022

Prof. Alice Ndu Dies At 81

Life & Style | 1 day ago

Mary Nnah

A foremost educationist,  administrator and former Commissioner for Education in Anambra State,   Prof. Alice Nwobiara Ndu died at  81. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

The late Prof. Alice Ndu who was married to Prof. Felix Ndu had her post-secondary school education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where she graduated with a BSc in Education majoring in Geography. She got her Master’s degree at the State University of New York, Buffalo and a Ph.D. at the University of Ibadan.

Her lecturing trajectory took her to Alvan Ikoko College of Education, Owerri, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka among other institutions of higher learning. She served as a Director General, Anambra State Ministry of Education and then as Commissioner for Education between  1992 to 1997. Prof. Alice Ndu retired as a professor of Educational Management at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

A devout Christian, Prof. Ndu was an initiator, mobilizer and executor of worthy causes that impacted positively on the community. She is survived by her husband, children many grandchildren, and a great

grandchild.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.