Prof. Alice Ndu Dies At 81

Mary Nnah

A foremost educationist, administrator and former Commissioner for Education in Anambra State, Prof. Alice Nwobiara Ndu died at 81. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

The late Prof. Alice Ndu who was married to Prof. Felix Ndu had her post-secondary school education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where she graduated with a BSc in Education majoring in Geography. She got her Master’s degree at the State University of New York, Buffalo and a Ph.D. at the University of Ibadan.

Her lecturing trajectory took her to Alvan Ikoko College of Education, Owerri, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka among other institutions of higher learning. She served as a Director General, Anambra State Ministry of Education and then as Commissioner for Education between 1992 to 1997. Prof. Alice Ndu retired as a professor of Educational Management at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

A devout Christian, Prof. Ndu was an initiator, mobilizer and executor of worthy causes that impacted positively on the community. She is survived by her husband, children many grandchildren, and a great

grandchild.