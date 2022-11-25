Peterside-led Advocacy Group Cautions Against Rising Attacks on 2023 Campaigners



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

GoNigeria Initiative, a pro-Nigerian advocacy group led by Atedo Peterside yesterday warned that the rising attacks on presidential campaign trains was becoming worrisome, calling on the authorities to nip the problem in the bud.



The organisation, which is aimed at promoting political participation, legitimate elections and good governance, in a statement signed by Peterside, its convener, condemned the escalating violence and divisive rhetoric related to campaigns for the 2023 elections.



It called on politicians and all stakeholders to eschew hate speech and violence and echoed the call of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that political parties and political leaders conduct their campaigns peacefully without rancour, divisiveness and violence.

The group also called for the implementation of Section 128(d) of the 2022 Electoral Act which it said protects the rights of candidates to campaign without the threat of violence.



With the 2023 elections still over 90 days away, GoNigeria said that it was concerned about various threats to credible polls, including the increasing incidences of hate speech and other divisive communication designed to amplify ethnic and religious differences.



The group described the reports of attacks on campaigns, including the violent physical assault of those merely undertaking the tasks of putting up campaign posters as reprehensible, explaining that if not addressed legally, it will embolden further violence.



“Already, there are concerns that the rise in pre-election violence will deter voters and is an indirect form of voter intimidation. The situation, if it persists unaddressed, constitutes a threat to national unity and democracy.



“As advocates for full citizen participation in the electoral process, GoNigeria Initiative fully aligns itself with the desire of Nigerians for free, fair, credible and verifiable elections and it is encouraging to hear INEC’s plans as this will help douse tensions.

“We are cautiously optimistic that INEC will be fully prepared for the 2023 general elections and will deliver on the promises made to Nigerians in the Chairman’s Message dated 16th November, 2022,” it stated.



According to GoNigeria, INEC alone cannot ensure peaceful and rancour free elections.

As such, it called on all political leaders, actors and their agents to exercise restraint in the interest of the country Nigeria, and hinge their campaigns on progressive ideas that are objective, balanced and promote national unity.



The organisation further advised that energy should go into debating and selling candidates’ programmes and policies and not hurling insults or ridiculing each other.



It enjoined all Nigerians to stand united against violence and hate speech and work towards peaceful, free and fair elections regardless of political leanings or associations.

“Elections, parties, candidates, will come and go, but Nigeria will remain and it is our collective duty and responsibility to protect Nigeria and our nascent democracy,” the advocacy group stressed.