NAFDAC  Destroys Products Worth N485m in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) yesterday destroyed about 80 tons of unwholesome products with estimated street value of N485,300,290.00 at a dump site near Kalebawa village in Kano.

The destroyed items include antibiotics drugs, antihypertensive and anti-malarial medicines, herbal remedies, Psychoactive and Controlled substances. Food items among them are Spaghetti, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages and sachet water as well as Chemicals and Cosmetics.

Acting Director General of the agency, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze disclosed that items destroyed were confiscated during enforcement.

Eimunjeze hinted that some were however handed over to NAFDAC by sister security agencies and associations.

The multi-million-naira items set ablaze include fake, counterfeit, substandard, and expired regulated products confiscated across seven North west zonal offices of the agency.

She emphasized the annual exercise was in line with NAFDAC strategy aimed at eradicating fake drugs and other spurious products from circulation.

The acting DG, represented by Mathis Iluyomade, senior officer in the agency, revealed that NAFDAC would sustain its enforcement to protect the health of the public however cautioned health providers over unwholesome products in circulation.

“NAFDAC has continually reviewed its guidelines and strengthened collaboration with MDA’s and stakeholders to ensure effective control of regulated products. The agency wishes to advise relevant stakeholders to adhere to all regulatory measures put in place to protect public health.

“NAFDAC wishes to further notify healthcare providers and awaken the consciousness of the public on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse as well as substandard and falsified medical products.

“We are mounting surveillance at the port of entry and our internal mechanisms are fully activated to mop up these products from the supply chain if they are found. We hereby solicit the support and cooperation of all stakeholders and relevant agencies to join NAFDAC in the fight to rid the nation from unwholesome regulated products,” Eimunjeze said.