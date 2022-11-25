MFM Psalmist Concert to Launch 25 Artistes on Global Stage December 4

The Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) is resolute in its quest to launch 25 musical talents to the global stage through its maiden edition of the Psalmist Concert which is billed for Sunday, December 4 this year at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The concert will also be a platform where these gospel singers will launch their albums while spreading hope and comfort to the body of Christ.

Addressing the media at a parley in Lagos, the MFM General Overseer, Daniel Kolawole Olukoya expressed strongly that the church is deliberately promoting the artistes to impact the world of praise and worship. “And we are ensuring that the youths are taking part in it.”

Represented by the Senior Regional Music Overseer, MFM Music Worldwide and Pastor, Samuel Oleyede, he noted that although the MFM has been known as an enigma of prayer and deliverance, “This time around, we want to lift souls through our music”.

Through this musical fair, the MFM is telling the body of Christ that it is not just for prayer and deliverance alone but also showcasing the musical skills God has inundated the ministry with.

He expressed: “We are coming out for the body of Christ to know what we are blessed with in the ministry,” noting that music is therapeutic.

Meanwhile, Olukoya is known as a musician who has composed about a hundred songs, now God has brought out another psalmist tagged: “New Song in My Mouth”, an inspiration that paved the way for the 25 artistes.

With youth restiveness and crime-related activities, the Coordinator of the Psalmist, Paul Winners, a pastor, says the church is leveraging music to take 25 people out of the street and reposition destinies in the church.

Part of the aim of the Psalmist Concert is to help a lot of people who are depressed and lift a lot of souls. Winners highlighted, “We placed a premium on spirituality. Whoever listens to the music will feel God’s presence and its impact”.

He also described the artistes as a wonderful team of singers, as he beckoned, “We are inviting the bodies of Christ, people from outside the world will attend the launching. We will all rejoice together and be happy.

“This is the first such magnitude of artists coming out for a launch, the music will lift the souls and inspiration of the listeners, whoever that listens to it will experience deliverance and breakthrough through the song.”

In the words of Administrator and Chairman of MFM Praise and Worship Association, Pius Oragwu, a pastor, the music is meant to inspire people and bless souls across the world.

He enthused: “The song is going to meet our spiritual needs, also the music is not just to entertain you but to praise God and lift souls.”