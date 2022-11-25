Experts Advise Event Professionals To Build On Personal Uniqueness

Mary Nnah

Thought leaders in the business and personal development space have urged event entrepreneurs in Nigeria to build their brands from their uniqueness to ensure business sustainability.

They made this assertion at the 6th edition of the annual BusyBee Event Business Summit which was held from November 15th to 16th in Lagos with the theme, “The Power of You.”

The Convener and CEO BusyBee Events, Bisi Sotunde said the summit has always provided a learning and networking platform for event professionals such as Planners, Decorators, Caterers, Rentals, and Comperes amongst others.

Reacting on the theme, Sotunde said the planning committee harped on this theme because we believe everyone has a great and unique potential that should be developed for optimum performance.

“There’s a potential innate in every individual, but most of us barely know this or utilize it. There’s a YOU within you that you have not discovered yet and that is “The Power of You.” She noted.

Some International Speakers who gave their perspectives on the theme during the Masterclass sessions include US-based Jacqueline Vazquez and Precious Thamaga- Mazibuko (South Africa).

There were other impactful sessions such as conversations on Spouse Support by QS Bolaji Sotunde, Chairman BusyBee Group, Business Etiquette, by Glory James-Paul and Panel sessions by Top Nigerian Industry Leaders which includes; Ope Bello, Diji Shujahi, Bisola Bamidele, Yagazie Eguare, Nike Akinyemi, Ezinne Okonkwo and Stella Naiye.

The high point of the two-day summit was the BusyBee Excellence Awards-themed Bridgerton. Attendees were nicely dressed, Award recognitions featured Excellent Leadership, Industry Icon of the Year and other Awards within the Well-Watered Garden Tribe Network, a business/coaching community managed by the BusyBee Group.