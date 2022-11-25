Enugu PDP Guber Candidate, Mbah, Launches Health Insurance Scheme

Dr Peter Mbah, the Enugu governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has instituted a health insurance scheme with a premium worth N2 million for 100 indigent persons in Nkanu East.



This was done earlier yesterday in commemorating the first anniversary of the St. Cecilia Memorial Hospital, Owo, Nkanu East LGA, built and equipped by his charity, Peter Mbah Foundation and commissioned in November last year.



The health insurance intervention was organised in partnership with the Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage.

The foundation’s manager, Ms Chika Mbah, said patients could still pay at their own rates due to the area’s poverty level.



Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, the people of Anikenano and Awgu Central development centres, both in the Awgu local government area of Enugu, have called on Mbah to cite new projects and attract development that would transform the council area, stressing their resolve to commit their votes to him and the other PDP candidates in the coming election.



The people made the demands at town hall meetings held on Wednesday at Mgbidi and Awgu, headquarters of the development centres.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Awgu local government, Pedro Nwankwo, urged Mbah to “replicate your private sector experiences in the state, and Awgu in particular after your swearing-in as governor in 2023.”



The Chairman of the PDP in Awgu LGA, Okey Udeh, called Mbah’s attention to the non-appointment of an Awgu indigene as commissioner since 1999 and urged him to redress the alleged injustice when elected governor.



The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, urged Mbah to seize the opportunity presented by the visit to assess the topography and use his private sector experience to turn the area into revenue generation to boost the state’s economy.

In response, Mbah stressed that he saw potential in the areas and vowed to fulfil his promises.

“When I was driving up to this place, the only thing I saw were opportunities. I could not stop admiring the opportunities and the beauty here,” said the PDP governorship candidate. “By the time we are done with this place, everyone will be scrambling to live here. We will transform here into a world-class tourism centre.”