Dac-Madan: A Man Worthy of Celebrating

Ejike Onwujiobi

Birthdays are a great opportunity to send certain wishes to someone. Having given their time, energy and resources to serve humanity, it is important to make feel and know that all you do are being noticed.

The importance of this day is not just that it’s your birthday, it’s a day to celebrate a wonderful person, a known humanitarian whose good deeds has brought succour to many, put smiles on people’s faces and uplifted the downtrodden.

“Every good gift, every perfect gift, comes from above. These gifts come down from the Father, the creator of the heavenly lights, in whose character there is no change at all.” James 1:17.

People were created to love God and each other. Additionally, when God created people, he gave them good work to do so that they might experience God’s goodness and reflect his image in the way they care for the world and for each other.

Ordinarily, I would have called to wish you a happy birthday the usual way but it has become a matter of importance that a great personality like you deserve to be celebrated in a great and special way.

Your achievement in the last four decades is mind-blowing. You have achieved great progress and success and yet you never go to the pages newspapers to loud it

You are indeed a silent achiever and a unique creature. You have over the years impacted on a lot of people with your wealth and wealth of experience. You have promoted the welfare of others, especially by empowerment and generous donation of money to good causes.

You set examples for your followers and help them through life’s journey. Your devotion for humanitarian services recently earned you the Philanthropist Personality of the Year Award by the Prestigious Universal Magazine popularly known as PUMA and among other awards.

You have through your company Safety Home Standard Limited, a leading real estate company in Nigeria created hundreds of jobs for the teaming Nigeria youths.

The Anambra state born Astute businessman and entrepreneur is undoubtedly, a name to be recon with as your achievements mouthwatering.

Akinsafa who is also the founder of Dacmadan Safety Home, a company that deals on Turkey doors, doors, furnitures,tiles, sofa, chandeliers, roofing tiles, water closet, jacuzzi bath and stainless railings, has carved a niche for himself in the real estate world.

He owned of the best edifice Dac-Madan Tower which is situated at 5/6 Balogun Iyaru Street, Alaba Oro, Agric Extension Lagos.

Akinsafa is regarded by many as Godsent because of his excretion of kindness and endless supports for young people. He has rather thought hundreds of persons how to fish rather than just teaching them how to fish.

There is a popular saying that says: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Akinsata is a man with a heart of gold who makes each day special. He illuminate the darkest moments in the lives of people through the acts of giving and generosity.

Thanks for being a gentle and kind mentor to a lot of young people in Anambra and beyond. I join other well meaning Nigerians to celebrate another year of joy and cheers with you. May your life be full of kindness and happiness.

It’s a wonderful thing and a great feeling of satisfaction having you as a friend, brother and inlaw. Cheers to a beautiful and wonderful birthday celebration with lots of love, goodness, and joy.

May God bless you and grant all your heart desires, may you live long in good health, sound mind, peace, prosperity, and abundance. Your new age is blessed, Akinsafa.

*Ejike Onwujiobi, MD/CEO Jidak Standard Limited, writes from Lagos.