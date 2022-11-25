Air Peace Breaks Ibom Air Monopoly of Uyo Route, as Dana Begins Enugu Flights Dec 9

Chinedu Eze

Air Peace has announced resumption of flight operations to Uyo with N50, 000 re-launch fare from December 1, 2022, a destination dominated by the state owned carrier, Ibom Air.



This is coming as Dana Air announced the resumption of its Abuja to Owerri, Enugu service from December 9, 2022.

Spokesperson for Air Peace, Stanley Olisa said the Lagos-Uyo and Abuja-Uyo services would operate daily, with a fare of N50,000.

“We are happy to inform the flying public of the resumption of flight operations into Uyo on December 1, 2022, with a re-launch fare of N50,000. Our esteemed customers can now book their Uyo flights on all our booking platforms as the schedules are live,” he said.

Olisa disclosed that the airline recently received six Airbus aircraft to support its domestic and regional operations and continue to interconnect cities across Nigeria and beyond while also contributing to the development of the Nigerian economy, adding that the airline now has eight Airbus 320s including existing two already in operation.



He added that Air Peace was committed to reducing the burden of air travel through the provision of easy connectivity, strategic route expansion and investment in the perfect aircraft.



The airline had launched Uyo service in December 2016 but suspended it in 2020. Recently, it also announced the resumption of three weekly flights into Monrovia on December 2, 2022, and has reinstated its Yola service.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations, with an increasing modern fleet.



Meanwhile, Dana Air has announced the resumption of its Abuja to Owerri, Enugu service from December 9, 2022.

According to the spokesman of the airline, Kingsley Ezewna, Dana Air was gradually opening its prime routes to offer superior options to its customers in terms of fares, service and comfort ability.



“We are delighted to re-introduce these flights based on popular demand for our service to these destinations and the schedule has been suitably fixed to meet the expectations of our eastern brothers and sisters,” he said.



Dana Air has since resumption on the November 9, 2022, commended for its resilience as the first and only domestic airline to have undergone and scaled twice, an operational audit conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).



Ezenwa explained that the airline’s resumption of these routes has been a huge relief for its customers as it has since encouraged the right fare pricing for the travelling public.



“Having flown over nine million passengers since its inception in November 2008, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of 9 Boeing aircraft, and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri,” he added.