Ado bayero: AKK Gas Pipeline Project will Lead to Economic Boom

The Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero, has described the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano Gas Pipeline project as a grand investment that will transform socio-economic activities in northern Nigeria and beyond.

The Emir, who spoke during a courtesy visit by a delegation of NNPC Ltd and the Contractor handling the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, Brentex CPP Ltd, said, the project is one of its ‘kind’ while applauding the commitment of NNPC and the Contractor, towards ensuring the project implementation.

He further states that, “the importance of this project cannot be overemphasized. We are optimistic that when completed, the project will usher in a new era of economic boom in the region, Nigeria and beyond.

Kano has maintained a significant place in its relationship with other parts of the country and even other African countries for more than a centaury. This project will further strengthen this bond.

We urge those in charge to do everything possible to see to the completion of this magnificent project bearing in mind that history will never forget their efforts. Even their unborn children will one day, come to benefit from this work.

We are happy to receive you today, we pray for your success and assure you of our support as well as that of other Emirates in the state. We also, call on the people especially those that, the project runs through their Communities in all the affected states to accord the contractors necessary support needed.

While introducing the delegation to the Emir, Aminu Babba Dan’Agundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba, who is also the Executive Chairman of Kano State NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee, , expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the AKK Gas pipe line project. He then, calls on Kano people to seize the opportunity and key into the venture with potency, as this will lead to the revival of manufacturing activities in the state and further strengthen Kano’s position as the Commercial center of not only Nigeria, but the entire Trans Saharan trade route.

In his remark, the Executive Director Projects, Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Limited (NGIL) a subsidiary of NNPC Limited, Audu Ibrahim, who led the delegation, expressed appreciation for the support received, particularly from Kano State Government, His Royal Highness, and the people of Kano State.

“We are here to say thank you for your support and to seek further collaboration as we embark on this journey to deliver this project to Kano State and other parts of the country.

This project upon completion, will change the energy land scape of Kano and we hope the people of the state will utilize the opportunities that comes with the project”, he added.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Brentex CPP Limited, Sani Nuhu Abubakar maintained that, Kano State Government and the Emirate have been very supportive towards successful delivery of the project. He expressed his appreciation to the management of NNPC Ltd under the able leadership of the Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari (OFR) for providing the required funding and ensuring security for the project implementation.