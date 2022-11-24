UBTH to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Free Cancer Screening, Subsidised Surgeries





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part of events to mark it’s 50th on May 12, 2023 anniversary celebration, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday announced free training for responders on basic life support, fee cancer screening and subsidised surgeries for members of the publicq

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Darlinton Obaseki,while briefing journalists during the unveiling of the theme and logo of the Golden Jubilee celebration, said the activities are part of giving back to the society for standing by the institution for the past 50 years.

Obaseki, who is a Professor of Pathology, disclosed that the free training, which involves first responders like the members of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the police and drivers will be in December, 2022.

The free Cancer Screening takes place in January,2023, while the Executive Screening which involves medical Screening for top executives, including members of the Edo State Executive Council takes place in February. Also, the subsidised surgeries are to take place in March before the anniversary in May, 2023.

He said the famous medical institution built by the then governor of the Mid- West Region, Late Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia started as a 300-beding hospital in 1973, which has grown to a 900- Bedding facility today.

Eulogizing the founding fathers of the institution, Obaseki said: “If l have seen further than others, it is because I was standing on the shoulders of giants, that UBTH is a great tertiary multi-specialty. I make bold to say this morning that the successes and heights we have attained as a Teaching Hospital is because of the foresightedness and the labours of our founding fathers and heroes past. They set a solid foundation for us upon which every one of us that has come thereafter has built upon.

“l am convinced that on 12h May, 1973 when this great institution was

commissioned, it was already set on the path of greatness. That the hospital

started as a 300 bedded facility was a pointer to greatness that awaits her. The

structures both sub and super, the vast expanse its situated upon and even the

recuperative facility available (probably the only hospital with 18 hole golf

Course in Africa). By geographical location, this hospital is located strategically to serve several states in the south-south, south-east and even south west.

“We have come a long way these past 49 years and have achieved a lot along

this evolutionary journey. We are the first public hospital to set up a neonatal

unit in this country, the first to commence Invitro fertilization (IVF) in Nigeria and still sustaining the service, the first to have a breakthrough in stem cell transplantation for the treatment of Sickle cell in West Africa with successful

outcomes just to mention a few.”

He also added that when his administration came into office five years ago, “We immediately got to

work and produced a document “the strategic reform Plan”, which was reviewed when we got a renewal of our mandate. This was to guide us in

our quest to position the hospital among the league of hospitals of international repute. The vision we are running with is, “to be the leading provider of quality healthcare solutions in West Africa.”

“To achieve this, we identified staff and patient satisfaction as critical indices. Having strategic plan document has helped us to prioritize areas of resource allocation so far. We have been able to expand our range of specialised services.”

He maintained that the institution which have the theme for it’s 50 years celebration as ” Advancing the Legacy of Quality Healthcare” has a 50 years tripod projection which involves infrastructure upgrade, comprehensive Cancer Care and Comprehensive Cardiology Center as it major focus.

Obaseki however, announced that the hospital waved N84 million for indigent patients in 2021 and that over N100 millions have also been waved for the same class of people this year.