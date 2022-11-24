Super Lotto Games Boost Pan-African Reach with Goat Interactive 

John Bamidele.

Superlotto Games, an innovative developer of online live lottery, instant games and slots has taken its product portfolio live with GOAT interactive, a leading operator group servicing the African continent. This new and exciting partnership will see Superlotto Games deliver its product suite to GOAT Interactive’s multiple operator brands including Premier Bet, one of Africa’s most successful operators. Quickly establishing itself as a studio renowned for delivering fast-paced and engaging titles, Superlotto boasts hugely impressive levels of player engagement and retention of operator. One of the studio’s shining example of its bespoke games production is the football themed title Football, with GOAT Interactive the first to take advantage of Superlotto’s bespoke, customizable branding format for its games.

Designed to drive incremental revenue during this year’s World Cup, this game is sure to prove a key stepping stone for improved customer acquisition and retention ahead of the historic tournament. This collaboration is the latest in a series of positive developments for Supperlotto, having recently received BMM certification for South Africa with extensive plans to continue building on its already impressive presence on the continent. Commenting on the partnership, Milda Mikelioniene. Chief Commercial Officer at Superlotto Games said: “We are thrilled to bring our high-quality games to GOAT Interactive’s players in Africa. With a strong presence in 20 countries and a number of sites live in the region, they represent the perfect partner for u to exhibit our next-level portfolio to an even wider audience”. Still commenting on the partnership, Milda further said “the quantity and quality of our games is well known within the industry. Our partners always put their in us to deliver on tailor-made experiences and we look forward to demonstrating our ability to do so with GOAT Interactive”. Karen Hope, Director of Casino at GOAT Interactive added “We want to provide players in Africa with only the best the industry has to offer and Superlotto’s attention to detail in the realm of games development is second to none”.