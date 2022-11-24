Soludo Awards More Road Contracts as Residents Decry Non-commencement of Work on Others

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has awarded more road contracts in the state.

This came at a time when some residents of the state were already complaining that more than a month after the rains stopped, no work has commenced on roads that the contracts were awarded around the state capital.

State commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu in a statement explained: “Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has awarded more competitively bided contracts to construct two new roads and reconstruct three dilapidated ones in the state.

“The first is the Achina-Onneh-Ogboji road with a total length of 7.80 kilmetres and width of 7.3 meters. The work will be done by IDC Construction Company Ltd at the cost of N4,950,000,000.00 and would be completed within 12 months from the date of mobilisation.

“Selected Isuofia roads were awarded to Stefanutti Stocks Hapel Ltd at the cost of N5,310,000,000.00. The roads’ length which total 9.842 kilometres with an average width of 7.3 meters will be completed in 12 months.

“The reconstruction of Ifite-Ogwari road with spur of Ifite-Ogwari was awarded to New Idea Construction Ltd at the cost of N600,790,178.28. The job will be finished within 4 months from the mobilisation date.”

Nwosu further said: “On the other hand, Savinovo-Umuofor-Bright Street/Nkpor-Umuhu-Ubahuezike road was split between two contractors for speedy completion of the construction work.

“Rojel Nigeria Ltd got 4.03 kilometres of the road while Hammakopp Consortium Ltd got 4.26 kilometres and the road has an average width of 7.3 meters. Rojel will complete its own part of the job in 6 months at the cost of N1,540,512,551.80 while Hammakopp will complete its own at the cost of N1,719,472,617.91 in 4 months.

“ANSEC also revalidated the construction works on Nnokwa-Adazi Enu-Akwaeze road at the revised cost of N2,900,654,846.00. The contract was awarded to Benejaf International Ltd and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

“All the contractors will be paid 30 per cent of the contract sum as material advance, backed by an advance payment guarantee from a reputable bank with a branch in Anambra State.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Awka have expressed anger over the non-commencement of construction work on some roads within the state capital.

A businessman, Mr. Okechukwu Eze said: “The Oby Okoli road, straight to Mgbakwu has been flagged off by the state government, and rain has long stopped, but we have not seen anything.

“Some people will say these are audio flag off, but the governor should let led people to begin to think like that.”

Another respondent, a driver, Chijioke Ude said: “We have been clapping for the governor for the award of some very sensitive roads, but even as the rains have stopped, we are yet to see contractors mobilised to site.

“The governor must make good his words by ensuring that every road flagged off is commenced immediately. We don’t want all these delays, so that by next year they will tell us that the rains have begun, and they can no longer finish them.