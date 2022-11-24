SAHCO Expands Fleet, Acquires New Handling Equipment 

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has expanded her fleet of ultra-modern Aviation Ground Handling Equipment with acquiring Universal Loaders, Tractors, Container Dollies, Canopied Passenger Steps, Conveyor Beltloaders and Air Starter Units.

The new Universal loaders, which were manufactured by French Ground Support Equipment (GSE) maker, Air Marrel in France, are 7,000 tonnes lower and main deck loaders. The GSEs are well-matched with the latest compatible standards and can be used to load both pallets and containers. Also, the loaders are equipped with Aircraft Approach sensors that minimise accident or damage to the Aircraft body by restricting contact.

In addition, SAHCO acquired three Air Starter Units (ASU) equipment from Guinault, a GSE manufacturer resident in France. ACUs are used to start an aircraft’s engine while it is on ground. The ASUs acquired by SAHCO can power both wide body and narrow body aircrafts. They are also fitted with tier 4 Deutz engines with low emission of carbon monoxide and are built to produce 180pounds per minute of power. Furthermore, the ASUs are built with aluminum chassis which is to prevent rusting thereby making them all-weather equipment, which can be used under the rain or in the scorching sun.

Similarly, 6 Sherpa Tractors were procured to boost the existing fleet of GSE in SAHCO. These tractors are built to service both Cargo and Passenger Baggage. The front wheels of the tractors have been modified to be bigger than the older models to enable a better stability of the equipment and to suit a rough terrain better.