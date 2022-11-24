REMEMBERING AZUAYI ‘ZAZA’ SIMI-YEI EWUGA

Fatai Ibrahim pays tribute to ‘Zaza,’ a consummate professional and pilot

When beggars die, there are no comets seen but heaven themselves blaze-forth the death of Princess” – Julius Caesar

Senior First Officer Adzuayi ‘ZaZa’ Simi-Yel Ewuga left a legacy of boldness, resilience, courage, and love before she died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon on 11th May this year. The aircraft, with 11 passengers on board, was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact. Since her untimely death which has left a big hole in the heart, a lot have been said about this effervescent young lady. From the testimonies of those who encountered her, ‘Zaza’ has no doubt left indelible imprints on the sands of time in her short but eventful life span.

Born on 4th December 1988, ‘Zaza’ was the younger of the two daughters of Senator Solomon Ewuga and his wife, Josephine. Although her parents are from Nasarawa State, she grew up in Jos, Plateau State. She started her kindergarten education at the Beehive School in Jos, attended various primary schools and then went to Olashore International School, Osun State where she completed her secondary school education.

Fondly called ‘Zaza’ by family members and friends, the deceased pilot was loved and cherished by many. She was an energetic, brilliant, personable, and charismatic young woman who lived a balanced life. She was very down to earth, quick to lend a helping hand, generous and dedicated to all she put her mind to. She made friends everywhere she went, and her family have received condolences from England, Sweden, Italy, Cameroon, Nigeria, USA, Germany, France, Canada, and several other countries around the world. This is because Zaza was humble, friendly, and always making connections and taking the time to care for others.

‘Zaza’ earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Cleveland State University, USA in 2011. During her time at the University, in addition to her academic pursuits she was actively involved in student government and served as Treasurer (2009–2010) and then President (2010–2011) of Cleveland State University African Students Association.

Before commencing her career in aviation, ‘Zaza’ held roles across the solid minerals, oil and gas, finance and technology sectors. In 2012, she worked as the Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of Eta-Zuma Group Limited; a Nigerian mining company and indigenous conglomerate involved in exploration and mining of solid minerals, power generation and steel production.

During her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year, ‘Zaza’ did her primary assignment at the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, where she worked as a marketing representative. Subsequently, she worked in the oil and gas industry as a Business Development Officer at DuPort Marine from 2013 till 2014. Her contributions to the company led to the acquisition of mining licenses, as well as developing a sound rapport with the mining communities.

As a consummate professional who sought knowledge and experience across various fields, ‘Zaza’ completed internships at various Nigeria-based companies during summer breaks from university. Two of these included working at one of the foremost investment banking companies in Africa BGL (2011) and at the renowned Huawei Technologies (2009).

In pursuit of her dream, ‘Zaza’ also had a Safety Management Systems (SMS) certification from Embry Riddle University and was in the process of securing a Professional Certificate in Aviation Risk Management before she died. She also had a CAA DHC-300/400 Type Rating and an NCAA DHC-6 300/400 Type Rating. She had additional certifications in Fire and First Aid, Dangerous Goods, HUET, Aviation Security, Crew Resource Management and Aviation Risk Management.

In addition to her aviation pursuits, ‘Zaza’ was also learning French, setting up an animal farm with her aunty and had numerous financial commitments where she supported the less privileged. Not only was she disciplined and hardworking but she also always channelled her diverse experiences across different sectors into various business ideas and investments.

Her aviation career journey began in 2016 after she obtained her Commercial Pilot License from Phoenix East Aviation, Daytona Beach Florida, USA. Shortly after graduation she began her career with Caverton Helicopters the same year and was hired as a Second Officer and flew the Twin Otter DHC-6 400. She was later promoted to First Officer and continued to fly the same aircraft. She died in active service working for Caverton Helicopters, a Nigerian company with Cameroonian subsidiary.

We salute the gallant wings of the deceased Senior First Officer. She will be greatly missed. But we take solace in the words of a Chinese adage which says, “To die and remain in the hearts of those left behind is not to die.”

To our dear Princess Azuayi ‘Zaza’ Simi-Yei Ewuga, rest in perfect peace.

Ibrahim is an Abuja-based journalist