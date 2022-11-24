  • Thursday, 24th November, 2022

Prince Feared Killed as Hoodlums Raze Monarch’s Palace in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There was pandemonium in Ikirun  community , the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State  yesterday  a prince, Lukman Gboleru was reportedly shot when security operatives were  attempting to forcefully open the palace.

There have been several protests following  the appointment of Oba Yinusa Akadiri as the new monarch of the community which led to shooting of five people.

Consequently, aggrieved members of other ruling houses mobilised, shut the palace and condone off the gate with charms to prevent the new king from   accessing the palace.

However,  yesterday morning, security operatives including Police stormed the palace  to force their ways  into the premises which was resisted  by the youths.

A resident who pleaded not to be named said the police gained entrance into the premises have the charm used to barricaded the gate.

It was gathered that some hoodlums mobilised behind the palace of Akinru and scaled it to wreak havoc on the palace by setting part of the palace ablaze after a prince who was resisting the  forceful entering of security men into the palace was shot dead.

Another source disclosed that three firefighters that were  mobilised to extinguish the fire at the palace were injured while they were on their way. They were forced to abandon their vehicle half way.

Speaking with one of the brothers of victim  killed, Prince Tajudeen Gboleru speaking with  THISDAY  said: “My brother was killed this morning during a fight in front of the palace this morning. He led some youths to the palace when he heard that they want to enter the palace, there was a brawl and one of the policemen shot him dead.”

Similarly the spokesperson of the Osun State Fire Service, Ibraheem Adekunle, confirmed that three of their men were injured in Ikirun on their way to put off fire at the palace of Akirun this morning. I am on my way to the hospital now.”

