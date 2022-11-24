Police Rescue 17 kidnapped Victims, Three still Missing in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Edo State Police Command operatives said they rescued 17 kidnapped victims who were abducted along Benin/Lagos Expressway on Sunday. They, however, said three of the victims were still in the kidnappers’ den, adding that efforts were ongoing to rescue them and arrest the hoodlums.

In a statement in Benin City, the police said: “Edo Police Command, in its efforts to nip in the bud kidnapping and other related violent crimes in the state, on Sunday, 20/11/2022, at about 18:35hrs rescued 17 kidnapped victims (male and female) along Benin-Lagos Expressway between Ugbogwi and Ohosu communities in Edo State. Meanwhile during the process of head count, it was revealed that three other persons were missing.

“The rescued victims were passengers of a mass transit bus who were travelling from Delta to Lagos State but were attacked and kidnapped by six herdsmen who emerged from the bush with AK 47 riffles and pump-action guns shooting sporadically at vehicles and finally abducted 20 persons into the bush.

“Immediately, the operatives of Safer High Way Edo South alongside other team of police officers covering the long stretch of the express way, moved to the direction of the gun shot, engaged the kidnappers and rescued 17 persons while three others were taken away into the bush.

“Meanwhile, a serious manhunt operation through bush combing strategies is currently on going for possible rescue of the victims unhurt and for the arrest of the kidnappers,” the statement noted.