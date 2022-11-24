FBN Holdings Wins “Great Place to Work” Awards

Kayode Tokede

FBN Holdings Plc hhas performed creditably at the Great Place to Work Awards ceremony held recently in Lagos.

The holding company along with its subsidiary companies; First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, FBNQuest, and FBN Insurance Brokers were recognized at the prestigious event.

FBN Holdings Plc received a Gold Certification as a Great Workplace attesting to the quality of its people practices.

The holding Company received the award for the ‘Best in Learning and Development’; this is evident with the deliberate focus on capability development for its employees towards building a highly productive workforce. FBNHoldings was also adjudged, the 3rd Best Workplace in the small size corporates category.

In the other categories, First Bank of Nigeria Limited received a silver certification as a Great Workplace and also won the ‘Best in Corporate & Social Responsibility’, affirming its undisputable role and performance in the sustainability space. The Bank was ranked as the 5th Best Workplace in the Large Corporates Category.

FBN Insurance Brokers received Gold Certification while FBNQuest received Silver certification to cap a glorious evening for the Group at the event.

Speaking on the awards, the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo said “the recognition and awards clearly underscore our commitment to best-in-class HR practices to foster a high-performance organization’ adding further “the award on sustainability is indeed a recognition of the leadership’s decision in giving back and contributing positively to the society.”