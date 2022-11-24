Enugu Condemns Attack on Farmers, Seeks  Improved Security

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



The Enugu State government has condemned the attack by suspected herdsmen which left some farmers dead and others injured at Aguamaede and Mgbuji communities in Eha Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected killer herdsman had on Monday invaded the communities, killing at least 10 people and inflicting Injuries on others. They were also said to have razed houses during the attack.

Reacting to the attack in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the state government called on heads of security agencies to rise to the challenge by deploying more personnel to the affected communities to provide adequate security for life and property.

According to the statement, the government will as a matter of urgency, meet with their leaders to put an end to the lingering crisis between farmers and herders in Eha Amufu which might have led to the recent attack.

The state government also condoled with the families of the deceased and sympathized with the victims who suffered varying degrees of injuries following the attack.

The statement further disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has released the sum of N10 million to support those who are now living at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp while also committing to pay all the medical bills of those receiving treatments in the hospital.

“The governor has also directed a state government’s delegation to visit the victims in the hospital and IDPs camp to review their situation and ensure that they receive adequate medical attention,” the statement said.

The Anglican Bishop of Eha Amufu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, had expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s prompt interventions in the crisis, including the release of the sum of N10 million for the immediate needs of the victims in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Bishop Olinya said that he was impressed with “the prompt interventions of Enugu State Government in the crisis in our place,” adding: “I want to thank specifically His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State for bringing out ten million naira for the people affected.

“I am very happy this evening for the prompt interventions of Enugu State Government in the crisis in our place, Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

The Anglican Bishop disclosed that the Governor “has given us ten million naira to go and see the people and to meet their immediate needs and I am very sure that this will make them have a sense of belonging, make them feel that the state has heard their cry and has really come to help them”.

“They (victims) won’t feel left out in their problems. I am sure that when we take this money to them, everyone of them is going to be happy, and I too want to thank the Governor and Enugu State Government for coming out immediately to intervene in this situation, and I pray that God will bless Enugu State Government and our Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for these prompt interventions.”