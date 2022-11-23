‘Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria from APC’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 elections, Director-General, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Campaign Committee in Kwara state, Dr. Mahmud Ajeigbe, has said that only PDP can rescue Nigeria from ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and put the nation on an improved socio-economic growth.

Ajeigbe stated this in Ilorin yesterday during a press conference where he announced that the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Presidential Train will storm Ilorin tomorrow to flag off his campaign activities in the state.

He said: “With the current level of ineptitude and incompetence of the ruling APC government, the PDP has much more to offer Nigerians in terms of governance experience at managing a diverse country like Nigeria.”

He lamented that there has been a spiral decline in major economic indices, unprecedented poverty levels, worsening unemployment situations, increased level of insecurity and embarrassing levels of corruption.

“It is incontrovertible that our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is versatile and highly experienced politician who has the capacity to take this country out of its current quagmire,” Ajeigbe said.

Speaking on the state’s politics and the 2023 general elections, the DG said the party had learnt its lessons and corrected mistakes committed which swept the party out of power in 2019.

Ajeigbe expressed the confidence that with the mistakes learnt, the party was sure of taking back the state in 2023 because the people have seen the difference now.

He also expressed confidence in the electoral umpire to conduct a free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in the state, adding that the BVAS will be a game changer that will prevent attempts to rig elections.

Ajeigbe, who played down on the intra-party wrangling in the PDP between the G-5 governors and the party, assured stakeholders that the disagreements would be resolved and the party would come put stronger for next year’s elections.