Lawmakers Approve Buhari’s Request for N27.8bn Reimbursement for Debt Owed Yobe, Kebbi, Taraba

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives at plenary yesterday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the issuance of N27.8 billion in promissory notes to settle outstanding claims and liabilities of the Yobe, Kebbi and Taraba states governments.

In September, Buhari had written to the lawmakers for the debts repayment requests to be routed through Debt Management Office (DMO). The sum included N6.706 billion for Kebbi State Government for the construction of federal road in the state, and N2.706 billion for Taraba State government for constructing federal roads as well.

In another request, Buhari had also sought for approval of issuance of N18.623 billion for Yobe State Government. He said payments would help the state offset all monies, expended on the execution of five different federal road projects in the state.

The approval yesterday followed the consideration and adoption of report laid by the Chairman House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debts Management, Hon. Ahmed Safana Dayyabu.

Presenting the report, Dayyabu said, “That the House do consider the Report of the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debts Management on the Issuance of a Promissory Note to Yobe, Kebbi and Taraba State Governments for Road Projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government and approve the recommendations therein.

“Approve the issuance of a Promissory Note to settle outstanding claims and liabilities of the three state governments in the sum of N27,842,304,344.05 as approved by the Federal Executive Council for each State as follows: Yobe State – N18,663,943,119.39, Kebbi State – N6,707,835,495.12 and Taraba State -N2,470,525,729.54.”

Also, the lawmakers considered and adopted the report on a Bill for an Act to Establish National Assembly Library Trust Fund for the Purpose of Research, Provision of Library Equipment and Related Facilities, Enhance the Research of Legislators and Staff of the National Assembly; and for Related Matters.

Meanwhile, the House received several reports from some Committees.

They included; “Report of the Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act, 2007 and Enact the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Bill to Provide for Establishment of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency for the Promotion of Maritime Safety and Security, Protection of the Marine Environment, Ship Registration and Commercial Shipping, Maritime Labour, Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development on a Bill for an Act to Amend the National Centre for Women Development Act, Cap. N15, Laws of the Federation, 2004 to Enhance the Functions of the Centre and Rename the Centre after Maryam Babangida.”

Others were, “Report of the Committee on Reformatory Institutions on a Bill for an Act to Establish Nigeria Correctional Service Trust Fund; Report of the Committees Diaspora, Banking and Currency, and National Planning and Economic Development on the Need to Ascertain Nigerians in Diaspora Remittances and its Impact on the Nation’s Economy, Report of the Committee on Public Petitions on the petition by the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria on behalf of LCPL Isah Ya’u (05NA/56/703) against the Nigeria Army on alleged wrongful dismissal from Service.”