Landwey Moves towards Net-Zero, Aims to be a Zero-Emissions Organization by 2040

Landwey Investment Limited, the largest residential development company in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to creating a sustainable environmental turning point and advancing its goal of becoming a zero-greenhouse gas emissions organization by 2040 as it recently partnered with stakeholders and residents to establish an R&D team to create the first Net-Zero Home in the Nigerian real estate market.

A statement by the real estate company on Tuesday said the initiative seeks to reduce greenhouse gasses in all dimensions in line with trends that are advocating sustainable living in Nigeria.

“Landwey has established strategies for zero greenhouse gas emissions, some of which include becoming a low-carbon organization, issue policies on governance to reduce carbon throughout the value chain and invest in green innovation.

“We have invited stakeholders and partners to establish an R&D dream team to build the sustainable home of the future, which will save energy with integrated greenhouse gas reduction,” the statement said.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, chief executive officer, Landwey, noted that “since the company announced its commitment to becoming Nigeria’s first real estate company with a net-zero greenhouse gas emission target, the company has moved forward with a number of goals to help solve the problem of climate change, and although, the real estate sector is not an industry group with a high proportion of direct greenhouse gas emissions, business value chains are also a cause of greenhouse gas emissions which result in global warming.”

“Landwey is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all dimensions, especially within the household and across all businesses with trade partners. This is something that has never been accomplished. If Landwey succeeds, it will encourage more organizations to work together on tackling the problem of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the household will directly benefit the environment and help shift consumer behaviour towards better environmental practices. When people in communities adjust their behaviour together, that behaviour can spread to the workplace and other areas. This will have a positive effect on environmental sustainability and bring us closer to an effective solution to the serious problem of global warming,”.

Mr. Ayilara further explained that Landwey plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated by the company’s direct business operations by 20 per cent with the ultimate goal of becoming a Net-Zero emissions organisation by 2040 by employing three strategies:

Strategy 1: Become a low-carbon organization

Focus on energy efficiency through technological innovation. Increase the use of clean energy to 100% by 2040 through the expansion of 100% solar roofing and EV charger installation plans for all Landwey houses at all price levels. Include 100% solar roofing in the clubhouse of every new Landwey project, install a solar water treatment pump system in the common area of every project, and use 100% biodiesel for all types of machinery instead of oil.

Strategy 2: Develop a governance policy to reduce carbon across the value chain

● Green Procurement

Choose partners who advocate sustainable production processes. Reduce energy and water consumption of production in the long term and use environmentally friendly materials. Reduce use of resources, increase recycling (Circular Economy) and purchase low-carbon materials certified by relevant institutions for 30% of the total materials purchased by Landwey within the year 2040.

● Green Architecture & Design

Design residences for sustainable living, such as the Cooliving Designed Home, which uses innovative design to save energy; Zero Waste Design, which reduces waste; and Universal Design, addressing the lifestyle needs of all generations. Prioritize wellbeing, focusing on resident quality of life, and provide hygienic, disease-free home environments with clean air.

● Green Construction

Carry out construction and development of real estate projects with zero waste materials. Use innovation in project development for greater efficiency to reduce construction time and create the least amount of waste possible.

● Strategy 3: Invest in green innovation

Invest in green companies involved in clean energy technology and environmentally friendly construction technology with a budget of two million dollars.

Landwey is confident that it will be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero in a short period of time. However, to slow global warming in a sustainable way, which will have a greater impact, organizations need to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of upstream and downstream value chains.

Landwey plans to work with more than 10 partners to set up a research and development team that will develop the first Net-Zero Home in the Nigerian real estate industry by 2040.

Short and medium-term goals include the development of a low-energy home and a low-carbon home that reduces emissions by 30% by 2040. Landwey is currently researching future trends and innovations for sustainable living, such as using AI to calculate the energy savings of homes, using fibre instead of rebar in construction, developing innovative precast construction with zero carbon emissions and waste, more efficient solar roofing with batteries to store energy for use at night, roof tiles that capture solar energy, solar energy sharing between households and gardens that utilize solar energy.